The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Outgoing Health Ministry chief reportedly set to run PMO
Outgoing Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, who announced last week that he will step down from his post following the appointment of a new health minister, is reportedly on his way to the Prime Minister’s Office.
According to a report in Maariv, Bar Siman-Tov, who has as been one of the most prominent figures leading Israel’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, frequently giving media interviews and appearing alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be appointed as the PMO’s director-general shortly after the new government is sworn in.
The report says that Bar-Siman Tov’s announcement last week was made in coordination with Netanyahu.
As the Health Ministry’s top bureaucrat, Bar Siman-Tov was responsible for leading many of the tough early steps to restrict Israel’s public life, and was initially credited in spearheading the country’s efficient response that prevented mass infection.
Israeli students returning to school as education system kicks into full gear
Israel begins to fully reopen its education system this morning with private daycares, kindergartens and grades 1-3 resuming full-time classroom activities and grades 4-12 starting to return to lessons in various municipalities.
The reopening comes after over two months in which Israeli children spent most of their time at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Grades 1-3 and 11-12 previously resumed partial studies.
The Education Ministry says that all pupils (except in areas that have been centers of outbreaks in the last two months) will be back in school by Tuesday, with grades 4-12 set to return fully over the next two days.
After-school programs, which stretch the school day to approximately 4:30-5 p.m. are also returning across the country.
Netanyahu appoints Likud MK Yoav Galant as education minister
Prime Minister Netanyahu taps Likud MK Yoav Galant, the outgoing immigration and absorption minister, to serve as education minister in the new government. He will also serve on the security cabinet.
“Minister Galant has worked extensively for the security of Israel in his various positions in the IDF and is currently a member of the security cabinet. He also strengthened and promoted the issue of housing in Israel in his role as minister of housing and construction, and worked extensively to encourage immigration to Israel in his role as minister of immigration and absorption,” Netanyahu says in a statement announcing the appointment.
“The State of Israel has many challenges and together we will continue to work to improve [its] strength and security.”
Galant says he is taking on the role “while understanding the responsibility and importance of our children’s future.” He adds that “education of the young generation in Israel is the best and most important investment in the future of Israel.”
The announcement of the appointment comes as Netanyahu meets with Likud lawmakers to finish giving out ministerial posts ahead of today’s scheduled swearing in of the new government.
comments