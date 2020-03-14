Outgoing medical chief warns against coronavirus panic, ‘exaggerated’ decisions

“Tens of thousands of people are not going to die” in Israel, the outgoing president of the Israeli Medical Association, Professor Leonid Eidelman, tells Channel 12.

Some of the decisions that Israel has been taking “are exaggerated,” he charges.

There is a pandemic, including in Israel, he allows, but “we will pay a heavy price” for the stress on people in isolation and the strain on the medical service.

“The panic over the coronavirus is more damaging than the actual coronavirus,” he says.

Prof Shuki Shemer, the former director of the Health Ministry, sitting alongside him, says “this is a rare occasion on which I disagree with you” and “in any case we need to support the decisions taken by the authorities.”