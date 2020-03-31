Over 800,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 800,000 and the death toll will likely soon top 40,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The global tally sits at 803,000. The US leads the way with over 160,000 cases, and Italy has just over 100,000 cases.

The numbers point to the shocking acceleration of the virus as it wreaks havoc on Europe, the US and begins to surge elsewhere as well. It took until March 24 for the world to hit its first 400,000 cases.

The global death toll stands at just over 39,000, led by Italy and Spain. With over 3,100 deaths, the US is expected to soon become the third country to surpass China’s death toll.

The global death toll stood at 20,000 just six days ago.