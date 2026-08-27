Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

Passengers return to Jerusalem train station after firefighters conclude sweep without incident

27 August 2026, 11:50 am Edit

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service says it has concluded its sweep of Jerusalem’s Yitzhak Navon railway station without incident, and passengers have been allowed to return.

The station was evacuated due to reports of smoke inside.

The rescue service says it did not find a source of smoke and there was nothing out of place in the station.

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