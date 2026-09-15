Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

‘The Pitt’s’ Noah Wyle repeats as best actor in a drama at Emmy Awards

By AP Today, 6:54 am
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Noah Wyle poses in the press room with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “The Pitt” and outstanding drama series for “The Pitt” during the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Noah Wyle poses in the press room with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “The Pitt” and outstanding drama series for “The Pitt” during the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A “Widow’s Bay” wave slammed into the Emmy Awards on Monday night, as the Apple TV show set a single-season record for a comedy with 14 wins, including best comedy series and best actor for star Matthew Rhys, who personally took home three trophies.

“The Pitt” won best drama series for the second straight year, and Jewish star Noah Wyle repeated as best actor in a drama, but the HBO Max emergency room drama won no other Emmys and underperformed its expectations.

Wyle won for playing Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, a role that brought him a major career revival after starring in “ER” in the 1990s.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and this is the only club I’ve ever wanted to join,” Wyle said in his acceptance.

Wyle said backstage that they’d all be back at work in the morning, and they’re already midway through this season.

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