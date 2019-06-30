Planned strike at Ben Gurion called off after court issues injunction

A general strike at Ben Gurion International Airport planned is called off after a court issues an injunction barring the protest action that was planned for Tuesday.

In a hearing this afternoon, the Tel Aviv Labor Court orders the government to resolve the ongoing spat with Population and Immigration Authority, whose airport workers say their salaries are often delayed or not paid in full.

After the workers threatened to strike last week, a number of airlines warned they would cancel all flights in and out of Tel Aviv on Tuesday if there would be no immigration services available.

The planned strike would have affected some 80,000 passengers on 540 flights arriving and leaving Israel.