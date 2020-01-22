The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
World leaders chatty over Israel’s never-ending election season
It seems the world leaders gathering now in Jerusalem are all curious about Israel’s unprecedented run of three elections in 11 months.
Prime Minister Netanyahu is heard chatting with the presidents of Romania and Cyprus, Klaus Iohannis and Nicos Anastasiades respectively.
They joke about elections. “Well, I’ve won five of them,” Netanyahu says. The conversation then turns to artificial intelligence and investment opportunities.
A short while later, Netanyahu is chatting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen when he’s heard saying, “Three elections in one year. But I think I can do it.”
Police, Shin Bet say Macron patched things up with Israeli security detail
A joint statement by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security service says French President Emmanuel Macron and his Israeli security detail patched things up after the brief verbal altercation earlier today at the Church of St. Anne in Jerusalem’s Old City.
“In accordance with the security arrangements coordinated beforehand, the French president and his people were accompanied into the church by a policeman and a member of the Shin Bet,” the statement says.
It adds that the French leader’s team apologized after the fact for the confrontation, sparked when Macron lost his patience over the Israeli guards’ desire to enter the church.
The statement relates that when he left the church, Macron made sure to shake hands with the Israeli personnel before continuing his tour of the Old City, when he was “accompanied by the [Israeli] forces and all the means required to ensure his safety as a senior personage visiting Israel.”
PM chats with top European official, but won’t sit down with visiting EU chiefs
At the reception for world leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now chatting with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council.
It might be their only meaningful chat during Michel’s visit to Israel, as there is no formal sit-down meeting scheduled. In fact, as our diplomatic correspondent Raphael Ahren points out, Netanyahu is not meeting any of the three European Union chiefs now in town.
Rivlin hosts world leaders with Israeli cuisine and warnings about anti-Semitism
A reminder of what’s actually happening now at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. From a press release by Rivlin’s office earlier this week:
“The International Leaders’ Forum will open with an official dinner.”
“The historic dinner will be served by 200 waiters and servers, and will include typical Israeli dishes that have been specially adapted for the event and will bring the best of Israeli produce to the table.”
“President Rivlin, the official host of the event, will deliver remarks. In addition, His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain will speak on behalf of the leaders, and Israel Prize laureate and Holocaust expert Professor Yehuda Bauer will speak.”
As leaders gather, Speaker Pelosi embraces President Rivlin
Lots of important leaders are already present.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third-highest American elected official, just walked in and warmly embraced President Rivlin. They stand for some time, longer than other visitors Rivlin has been greeting at the entrance to his official residence.
European Council President Charles Michel is there. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis too, as well as dozens of others at this point.
The top echelons of Israel just arrived too, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, MK Benny Gantz, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and more.
World leaders arrive at President’s Residence for state dinner
World leaders are trickling into the President’s Residence for the imminent start of the largest state dinner ever hosted by an Israeli head of state.
Over 40 leaders, from kings to prime ministers to an American vice president, are expected to attend the dinner, part of Israel’s commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The dinner will feature an address by Holocaust scholar Prof. Yehudah Bauer and musical performances linked to Holocaust commemoration by Israeli artists.
Israel Police official says Macron complaint was to Shin Bet, not police
A spokesperson for the Israel Police says the Israeli security agents who aroused French President Emmanuel Macron’s ire at a Jerusalem church earlier today were not from the Israel Police, but from the Shin Bet agency.
The Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, has a unit charged with protecting the top officials of the state and the most senior of visiting leaders.
Macron was angry that Israeli officers assigned to protect him as he toured the Old City of Jerusalem followed him into the Church of St. Anne on the Via Dolorosa, a French territory where Israeli security services have no jurisdiction.
IDF says Palestinians who crossed into Israel yesterday planned a terror attack
The Israel Defense Forces believes the three Palestinian teenagers who were shot dead after they crossed the Gaza border fence into Israel last night were planning to carry out a terror attack, IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman says.
The military does not yet know if the three — all of them 17 and 18 years old and from refugee camps near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza — were sent by a Palestinian terror group, but is investigating, Zilberman tells reporters.
Asked if the military anticipated Palestinian terror groups’ rocket fire in response to the incident, he says the IDF is not currently on high alert but is, as always, ready to defend Israel’s airspace.
The army spokesman says the military’s assessment that the three teenagers, who were armed with improvised explosive devices, a knife and a screwdriver, planned to carry out a terror attack was based on the location where they crossed — a portion of the fence near a wooded area that has been used for terrorist infiltrations in the past — and how they acted once inside Israeli territory.
“There are those who cross, then stop; those who cross, then run; and those who cross, then continue like they have a mission. They did the last two things,” Zilberman says.
“This wasn’t a spontaneous crossing,” he adds.
According to Zilberman, the trio were under IDF surveillance from 8:35 p.m., before they crossed into Israeli territory, as they moved toward the security fence. They entered Israel some two kilometers from the community of Kibbutz Kissufim and were quickly surrounded by troops from the Kfir Brigade’s Haruv Battalion and a tank battalion.
“Once they were surrounded, the terrorists realized they’d been spotted and threw two explosives at the troops,” Zilberman says.
The soldiers opened fire, killing the three assailants.
Earlier today, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi met with the soldiers involved in the clash and praised them for their rapid response, Zilberman says.
— Judah Ari Gross
President’s Residence prepares to host world leaders for state dinner
The President’s Residence in Jerusalem is preparing to host dozens of world leaders attending the 5th World Holocaust Forum for a state dinner that begins in less than an hour, at 6:30 p.m.
It may well be the largest diplomatic gathering ever hosted at the residence.
Macron’s Jerusalem dust-up recalls similar altercation with Chirac in 1996
AFP, a French news service, has more information on what caused French President Emmanuel Macron’s outburst at Israeli police a short time ago.
It, too, drew a parallel to a similar dust-up during a visit by France’s then-president Jacques Chirac to Jerusalem’s Old City in 1996.
“I don’t like what you did in front of me,” Macron is seen shouting at an Israeli policeman standing in front of him at the entrance to the Church of St. Anne, which is French territory in the Old City of Jerusalem.
“Go outside please, nobody has to provoke anyone, is that understood?” Macron says in English in video footage from the scene. “We stay calm, we have had a wonderful walk, you do a good job in the city and I appreciate it, but please respect the rules established for centuries, they will not change with me, I can tell you,” he adds.
“It’s France here, and everyone knows the rule,” he says, still in English.
The St. Anne basilica, built by the Crusaders in the 12th century and offered by the Ottoman Empire to France in 1856, is one of four French territories in Jerusalem, AFP notes.
In 1996, Chirac got angry at Israeli soldiers for clinging too close to him and shoving well-wishers, residents and even accompanying journalists away when they tried to shake his hand or get close to him. Chirac famously put a hand on one officer’s shoulder and demanded, “Do you want me to go back to my plane?”
When his procession arrived at the Church of St. Anne, Chirac was angered to find armed Israeli officers inside the church. He demanded they leave before stepping inside himself.
Macron said miffed by Israeli police entering French church as his security
French President Emmanuel Macron’s verbal altercation with Israeli police may have been caused by the Israeli officers posted to his security detail accidentally following him into the Church of St. Anne in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is reportedly French territory where Israeli police do not have jurisdiction.
There’s no clear confirmation yet from Macron’s office as to the cause of his ire.
Macron shouts at Israeli policeman to leave French church on Via Dolorosa
French President Emmanuel Macron becomes visibly angry at Israeli police during a visit at the Church of Saint Anne on the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem’s Old City, which is French territory. He orders the police officers out of the site.
The scene is reminiscent of an incident that involved Jacques Chirac in the 1990s, a French official tells AFP.
It is not immediately clear what sparked the French president’s ire.
“We know perfectly — everybody knows the rules. I don’t like what you did in front of me,” he is heard yelling at an officer in a video of the incident.
Coup de colère de #Macron contre la police israélienne à Jérusalem. Dans les pas de Chirac en 1996 pic.twitter.com/DKP5ICThTK
— Ava Djamshidi (@AvaDjamshidi) January 22, 2020
Israel expected to push Iran concerns during Holocaust forum
Israel is preparing to lobby key world leaders at this week’s 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on what it considers one of the gravest modern threats to the Jewish people: Iran.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron of France and top US officials before Thursday’s World Holocaust Forum event at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem, where dozens of dignitaries are expected.
Speaking earlier this week, Netanyahu drew a direct link between the Nazi effort to exterminate Europe’s Jews and what he described as the existential threat Israel faces from Iran. “A third of the Jewish people went up in flames (in Nazi death camps). There was nothing we could do,” he said in a YouTube video. “After the Holocaust, the state of Israel was established, and the attempts to destroy the Jewish people have not disappeared… Iran openly declares every day that it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the earth,” he added.
“I think the lesson of Auschwitz is, one, stop bad things when they’re small, and Iran is a very bad thing, it’s not that small, but it could get a lot bigger with nuclear weapons.”
Netanyahu is unlikely to convince European powers, let alone Russia, of joining the US-led “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran during the Jerusalem gathering.
But he might make marginal headway by urging Putin, the main geopolitical backer of the Assad regime in Damascus, to curb Iranian influence in Syria, and lobbying Macron to push back against Iran in Lebanon, where former colonial ruler France remains an influential player.
— AFP
World leaders arriving at Ben Gurion for World Holocaust Forum
The procession of world leaders coming to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum is well underway now. Spain’s King Felipe VI (he’ll be the tallest man in most photos in Israel, including the one below) just landed.
Some key European leaders are already here, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron, but the biggest geopolitical guns, at least where the geopolitics of the Middle East are concerned, will land tomorrow. Vice President Mike Pence’s plane is due to touch down at Ben Gurion Airport at 7:55 a.m. and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plane 35 minutes later, at 8:30 a.m.
Polish lawmaker posts cartoon comparing meat industry to Holocaust
A Polish lawmaker at the European Parliament shares on social media a drawing showing cows at a slaughterhouse wearing striped uniforms with yellow stars like the ones the Nazis made Jews wear at concentration camps.
Sylwia Spurek, a 43-year-old Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats representative, shares the drawing by Jo Frederiks, an artist who focuses on animal welfare.
Amid criticism of her actions on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Spurek defends them by quoting “the Jewish Nobel laurate Isaac Bashevis Singer,” as she describes him, who once wrote that: “In their behavior toward creatures, all men were Nazis.”
She adds about the painting: “Does this art delight me? No, it scares me how people treat other animals and I think that every intelligent person should understand the message of this artist.”
Spurek’s critics charge that the comparison she endorses is offensive to Holocaust victims. People involved in Holocaust commemoration and animal welfare activists often have clashed over the drawing of parallels between the genocide and the meat industry.
From the Depths, a commemoration group in Poland, writes to complain today about Spurek to European Parliament President David Sassoli.
The group’s founder, Jonny Daniels, calls it a “hateful post” and asks Sassoli to take “disciplinary actions” against Spurek and to urge her to apologize to survivors and their families.
— JTA
Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker imprisoned in Russia
A senior Kremlin official says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the mother of an Israeli backpacker imprisoned in Moscow on drug possession charges.
Naama Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after 9.5 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April.
Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov tells the Russian business daily Vedomosti that Putin will meet Issachar’s mother Yaffa during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday.
Putin will land in Israel Thursday to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem.
Israeli officials have expressed cautious optimism that Putin may use the visit to announce a pardon for Issachar.
Palestinian man held at Hebron holy site after police find knife in his pants
A 28-year-old Hebron resident is arrested at the Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site in the West Bank city after Border Police officers find a knife in his possession.
The knife sets off a metal detector at the site, according to police, leading to a body search that uncovers the blade in the man’s pants.
Police are not saying if they believe the incident was an attempted terror attack.
Netanyahu meets US lawmakers’ delegation led by Pelosi
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in Jerusalem with a delegation of US lawmakers visiting to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum, which begins today.
The bipartisan delegation is led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranked Democrat in the US. The most senior Republican attending the forum is US Vice President Mike Pence, who will arrive tomorrow.
Asia soccer body holds firm in face of Iran Champions League boycott
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Despite threats of an Iranian boycott of its flagship club competition, the Asian Football Confederation confirms that Champions League matches involving Shahr Khodro and Esteghlal have been moved to neutral venues because of security concerns.
The AFC releases a statement saying it had moved two qualification ties involving Iranian clubs — Shahr Khodro FC vs. Bahrain’s Riffa and Esteghlal vs. Kuwait SC — to neutral venues “because of ongoing security concerns and the decision of several Governments to issue travel warnings to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The rescheduled matches will be played Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.
The AFC’s decision to move the matches comes days after the Iranian Football Federation threatened to boycott the 2020 Asian Champions League if they are barred from hosting international matches.
The IFF’s president Heidar Baharvand tells state television that if the ban is not reversed, Iran would withdraw its four teams — Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan and Shahr Khodr — from the tournament.
The ban was instituted after Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane amid a military confrontation with the US earlier this month, killing all 176 people on board.
— with AP
Cyprus: Turkey may have stolen data for latest Mediterranean gas drilling
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey may have stolen technical data that enabled it to send a drill ship to a specific location south of Cyprus that energy companies Eni and Total had preselected to carry out their own exploratory drilling, a Cypriot official says.
Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos says that although Cypriot authorities don’t have definitive proof, it’s believed that Turkey got its hands on data that helped guide its drill ship to the specific target.
The target is situated in an area, or block, where Cyprus has licensed Italian Eni and Total of France to carry out a hydrocarbons search. The two companies are licensed to conduct exploratory drilling in seven of the 13 blocks that make up Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.
“There’s information, which is probably correct, that they had stolen plans and studies from a specific company, that’s why they went to the specific spot,” Koushos tells Greece’s state broadcaster ERT. He says he’s not suggesting that either Eni or Total had handed Turkey the data.
Koushos repeats Cyprus’s accusation that Turkey is flouting international law by carrying on with illegal drilling activity in Cypriot waters, and accuses the country of “gunboat diplomacy.”
“Unfortunately, Turkey has become the pirate state of the east Mediterranean,” he says.
Koushos denies a Turkish claim that it’s in secret negotiations with Eni on a hydrocarbons search in the area.
Cyprus’s Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides says the European Union is moving to expedite sanctions against individuals or companies involved in illegal drilling off Cyprus.
— AP
Gantz tells Macron anti-Semitism threatens ‘democratic fabric’ of Europe
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz tells French President Emmanuel Macron that anti-Semitism threatens the “democratic fabric” of Europe.
The two meet in Jerusalem on the sidelines of the fifth World Holocaust Forum hosted by Yad Vashem.
“I shared my concerns with [Macron] about the recent rise in anti-Semitism in Europe and thanked him for his determined leadership in fighting this concerning trend in France. Anti-Semitism is a threat not only to the local Jewish communities of Europe but to the democratic fabric of European society as well,” Gantz says in a statement to the press.
The two discussed “various regional issues, foremost among them the challenge posed by Iran,” the statement says.
Turkey urges Russia to halt Syrian government attacks after family killed
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s foreign minister urges Russia to halt the Syrian government’s attacks in the war-torn Arab country, a day after airstrikes on rebel-held sectors and the shelling of government-held areas killed at least 17 people, including an entire family.
In his remarks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insists it is Moscow’s responsibility to stop the violence as Russia has been a staunch supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war.
The Syrian government has been carrying out an offensive on the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, and the rebel-held parts of nearby Aleppo province. The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom fled to areas closer to the border with Turkey.
Dozens of fighters have been killed on both sides in recent days as clashes intensified. The fighting comes despite a new cessation of hostilities agreement between Russia and Turkey that went into effect earlier this month. Moscow and Ankara stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Syria.
“Russia is the guarantor of the (Syrian) regime,” Cavusoglu tells a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Russia is obliged to stop this aggression. The situation in Idlib is our main focus because the regime has been increasing its aggression,” he adds. “Already, 400,000 people have been displaced and moved toward our border.”
Idlib is dominated by al-Qaeda-linked groups, but is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.
— AP
Masked gunmen kill local commander of Iran’s security forces
TEHRAN, Iran — Masked gunmen ambush and kill the local commander of a paramilitary security force in southwestern Iran, an associate of Iran’s top general recently killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad, the official IRNA news agency reports.
The slain commander, Abdolhossein Mojaddami, headed the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of the Revolutionary Guard used for internal security and other tasks, in the town of Darkhoein. He is gunned down in front of his home in the town in the country’s oil rich Khuzestan province.
Two gunmen on a motorcycle, armed with an assault rifle and a hunting rifle, ambushed Mojaddami, IRNA reports. Other Iranian media say the gunmen’s faces were covered with masks and that four shots were fired.
The case is under investigation and a motive was not immediately clear, but Basij units had been involved in violent clashes with demonstrators in the area in November in which many protesters were injured and killed. Amnesty International has reported that more than 300 people were killed in the unrest across the country, though some estimates are much higher and Iran has not announced an official death toll.
Mojaddami’s killing is another blow to the Revolutionary Guard following the death of top general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month in a US drone strike in Iraq.
— AP
Iran’s president insists his country will never seek nuclear weapons
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country will never seek to possess nuclear weapons, according to quotes on his official website translated by Reuters.
“We have never sought nuclear weapons,” he says. “With or without the nuclear deal we will never seek nuclear weapons.”
He adds that “the European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact.”
Iran is in a row with Germany, France and Britain over their threat to turn to the UN Security Council about Tehran’s increasing violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran has steadily rolled back its implementation of the deal after the US withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.
Israel, the US and many other nations believe Iran has been pursuing nuclear weapons since the UN’s nuclear watchdog first found Tehran in violation of the global anti-nuclear pact, the NPT, in 2003.
