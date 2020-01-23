PM: World turned its back on us during Holocaust; now we defend ourselves

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes to the stage in Jerusalem, saying “Israel is eternally grateful for the sacrifice made by the Allies” during World War II. “Without that sacrifice there would be no survivors today.”

But, he adds, “we also remember that some 80 years ago, when the Jewish people faced annihilation, the world turned its back on us.”

He says, “The Jewish people have learned the lessons of the Holocaust: that we cannot take threats to annihilate us lightly; to confront threats when they are small; and above all, even though we greatly appreciate the help of our friends, to defend ourselves by ourselves.”

— Raoul Wootliff