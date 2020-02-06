Police officer said lightly injured in Jerusalem shooting attack

In an update to incident in Jerusalem’s Old City, police say the officer was not stabbed but was shot in the attack.

“An assailant approached officers who were stationed near the Lions Gate and opened fire at them,” police say.

“Other officers responded quickly, firing at the assailant and neutralizing him,” police say.

The officer who was shot sustained injuries to his arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment, medics say.

