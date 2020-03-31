Police set up checkpoints around Bnei Brak

Soroka Medical Center head Dr. Gabi Barabash criticizes the government for canceling a plan to test and forcefully quarantine anyone arriving from the US or other virus hotspots.

“People landing today at Ben-Gurion from hotspots, from the US, Spain, Italy and France, simply walk into the country. Nobody checks that they are going into quarantine. Nobody tests them for coronavirus,” he tells Channel 12 news.

While most travel into Israel has been pared back, daily flights from New York have continued.

He predicts that the result will turn Israel into an “outpost of New York,” one of the world’s worst hit areas.

“Everything we’ve achieved to date will be lost,” he says.