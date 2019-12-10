Poll: Most Israelis think Gantz better suited for PM than Netanyahu

More Israelis believe Blue and White chief Benny Gantz is better suited to be prime minister than incumbent premier Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a new poll published Tuesday by the Walla news site.

According to the survey, 38 percent of Israelis think Gantz is best suited to be prime minister, while 37% say Netanyahu is better for the role. Sixteen percent said neither of them, while 9% did not know.

Netanyahu has consistently beat out Gantz in polls for suitability to be prime minister, though a survey from before April’s elections gave the Blue and White head a slight lead over the premier.