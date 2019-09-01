The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran touts new drone, says it can hit targets ‘on enemies’ soil’
Iran unveils a new domestically produced drone, named the “Kian,” a week after an Israeli strike in Syria targeted the Islamic Republic’s UAVs.
Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, of the Iranian air force, warns: “The unmanned vehicle can hit targets way beyond the country’s borders and can start its defensive mission on enemies’ soil,” according to the Mehr news agency.
Last Saturday, the Israeli air force announced it carried out raids against Iranian kamikaze drones based in Syria that were set to be used in an attack against the Jewish state. Early last Sunday, an alleged Israeli-launched drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.
Lebanon to ban drones over Shiite areas during festival
Lebanon says Sunday it will ban drones over Shiite areas during commemorations for the Shiite festival of Ashura, following tensions with Israel over an alleged drone attack last week.
Shiite terror group Hezbollah has vowed that Israel “must pay a price” for what it says was a drone strike on one of its strongholds, the southern suburbs of Beirut.
“The army’s command warns all citizens against the use of drones throughout the duration of Ashura commemorations in the following areas: the southern suburbs of Beirut, Nabatieh, Sour, Baalbek-Hermel,” it says in a statement.
Ashura, one of the holiest days in Shiite Islam, commemorates the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein.
Lebanon is expected to mark Ashura itself on September 10, but the days leading up to it feature multiple processions and religious gatherings.
— AFP
Pope gets stuck in elevator, freed by firefighters after 25 minutes
Pope Francis says he was late to his weekly Angelus prayer because he had been stuck in a Vatican elevator and had to be freed by firefighters.
“I have to apologize for being late. I was trapped in a lift for 25 minutes, there was a power outage but then the firemen came,” the smiling 82-year old pontiff says.
— AFP
comments