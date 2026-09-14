Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Portugal says Israel undermining Palestinian state through settlement expansion

By Reuters Today, 9:08 pm
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Portugal’s foreign minister says Israeli settlement expansion and economic pressure in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are undermining prospects for a viable Palestinian state.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel says Israel’s E1 settlement plan is “extremely pernicious” because it would divide the West Bank, isolate East Jerusalem and is incompatible with a two-state solution.

Israel’s withholding of Palestinian tax revenues amounts to a “brutal strangulation” of the Palestinian Authority’s finances, preventing the economy from functioning, he says after meeting Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin in Lisbon.

Rangel also cites the closure of Christian schools in East Jerusalem as evidence of worsening conditions there.

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