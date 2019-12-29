‘Possible suspect’ located in Monsey stabbing, officials say
2 critically hurt, another victim’s condition ‘severe’ in Monsey stabbing

Man with machete said to attack Hannukkah celebration; several clips being circulated on social media show ambulances and security personal rushing to the scene

By TOI staff Today, 6:52 am 0 Edit
Victims of the Monsey stabbing are rushed to a local hospital. December 28, 2019 (Screen capture: CBS2)
Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a synagogue in the New York suburb of Monsey, according to multiple reports from the scene.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the latest updates.

7:35 am

NYC mayor: We won’t let attacks on Jews become ‘the new normal’

New York City Mayor Bill De Balsio says he won’t let attacks on Jews become the “new normal.”

“We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park,” he tweets.

“I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith,” he also writes.

7:29 am

‘Possible suspect’ located in Monsey stabbing, officials say

A local law enforcement official says a “possible suspect” has been located who may be linked to the Monsey attack.

The vehicle used in the rampage has been found.

7:22 am

One of the stabbing victims said to be rabbi’s son

Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) for the Hudson Valley region, tells the New York Times one of the Monsey stabbing victims is a son of the rabbi.

“The house had many dozens of people in there,” Gestetner says. “It was a Hanukkah celebration.”

Two people were reportedly in critical condition, OJPAC adds.

AFP

7:20 am

New York officials condemn Monsey attack

New York officials are condemning the stabbing at a Monsey synagogue and call for additional efforts to combat rising anti-Semitism.

7:10 am

2 critical, one severe after Monsey stabbing

Authorities say two of the stabbing victims in the Monsey attack are in critical condition, with another victim’s injuries described as “severe.”

6:58 am

5 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing

Five people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.

They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.

