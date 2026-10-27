President Herzog and wife cast their votes in election: ‘No one can be allowed to spoil or undermine it’

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal cast their votes for the Knesset in the neighborhood of Rehavia.

“It is a great privilege to go and vote, and I am proud that Michal and I have exercised the basic right of every citizen,” he tells reporters.

“I hope this will be a true holiday for democracy,” he says. “No one can be allowed to spoil or undermine it.”

“We are all equal today,” he continues. “This is our day to go and make an impact and vote.”

הנשיא הרצוג ורעייתו הצביעו בירושלים: "יום חג אמיתי לדמוקרטיה לא ניתן לאף אחד לקלקל ולחבל בכך. כולנו שווים היום זה היום שלנו ללכת להשפיע ולהצביע" pic.twitter.com/6LzZXtv8aM — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) October 27, 2026

בחירות2026: נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג ורעייתו הצביעו בבחירות בשכונת רחביה בירושלים pic.twitter.com/PEc2QrnVO5 — חזקי ברוך (@HezkeiB) October 27, 2026