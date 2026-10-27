Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

President Herzog and wife cast their votes in election: ‘No one can be allowed to spoil or undermine it’

Today, 8:49 am
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President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal cast their votes for the Knesset in the neighborhood of Rehavia.

“It is a great privilege to go and vote, and I am proud that Michal and I have exercised the basic right of every citizen,” he tells reporters.

“I hope this will be a true holiday for democracy,” he says. “No one can be allowed to spoil or undermine it.”

“We are all equal today,” he continues. “This is our day to go and make an impact and vote.”

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