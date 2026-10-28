With over 57% of ballots counted, pro-Netanyahu bloc at 55 seats; opposition at 49, Arab parties at 16

With 57.3% of ballot boxes counted as of 7:58 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 55 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 49.

The Arab parties are at 16 seats.

Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.6%), People of Israel (1.7%), Charedi Public (0.2%).

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.