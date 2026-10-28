Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Cost of Iran war reached $47.1 billion, Pentagon said to tell US Congress

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An F/A-18 Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 lands aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), October 1, 2026, in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
An F/A-18 Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 lands aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), October 1, 2026, in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

The price tag on the war against Iran reached $47.1 billion by October 16, the Pentagon reportedly told US Congress last week.

According to the New York Times, the cost of bombs, missiles and other munitions were responsible for over 60 percent of the tab.

The newspaper says it received the figures from figures in US Congress.

The report says the the US Air Force spent $7.6 billion, the US Navy’s bill reached $1.5 billion, and the US Army has spent some $2.1 billion to keep forces in the region.

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