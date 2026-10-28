Cost of Iran war reached $47.1 billion, Pentagon said to tell US Congress

The price tag on the war against Iran reached $47.1 billion by October 16, the Pentagon reportedly told US Congress last week.

According to the New York Times, the cost of bombs, missiles and other munitions were responsible for over 60 percent of the tab.

The newspaper says it received the figures from figures in US Congress.

The report says the the US Air Force spent $7.6 billion, the US Navy’s bill reached $1.5 billion, and the US Army has spent some $2.1 billion to keep forces in the region.