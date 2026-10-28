Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
With over 66% of ballots counted, Netanyahu-led bloc at 56 seats
With 66.2% of ballot boxes counted as of 9:20 a.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give 56 seats to the bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and 48 seats to the bloc led by Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot.
The Arab parties, which also oppose Netanyahu, are at 16 seats.
Sixty-one seats are required for a majority.
Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.6%), Charedi Public (0.2%).
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here