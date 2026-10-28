Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Joint List’s Cassif: ‘More elections would be a gift to Netanyahu, ball is in the hands of the change bloc’

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Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif attends a Knesset Economic Committee meeting, in Jerusalem, on July 7, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif attends a Knesset Economic Committee meeting, in Jerusalem, on July 7, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

MK Ofer Cassif of the Joint List says the apparent number of seats won by the Arab-majority party as well as Ra’am mean that the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot has a decision to make.

“More elections would be a gift to Netanyahu. The ball is in the hands of the change bloc,” he tells Army Radio.

The Arab-led parties oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but many lawmakers in the opposition bloc have vowed not to sit with them in a government.

The latest count shows the Netanyahu-led bloc at 55 seats, the Eisenkot-led bloc at 49 seats and the Arab parties at 16 seats, meaning that there are effectively 55 seats going to opponents of the prime minister.

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