Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

IDF: 3 Hamas members, including terrorist involved in abducting and holding hostages, killed in Gaza strikes

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:19 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, including a terrorist who participated in the abduction of hostages during the October 7 onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

The IDF says a strike on Thursday in southern Gaza killed Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Baraka, a Nukhba terrorist who invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023.

According to the military, the terrorist took part in abducting several Israeli civilians during the onslaught, including Alexander Dancyg, and during the war, he assisted in holding “numerous hostages,” including soldier Sgt. 1st Class Nimrod Cohen, in southern Gaza.

A separate strike on Friday in northern Gaza killed two more Hamas operatives, identified by the IDF as Omar Awadallah, a Nukhba platoon commander, and Moataz Mahmoud Mohammed Al-Nimr, a Nukhba operative.

The military says the three operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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