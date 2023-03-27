Protest leaders announce mass demonstration at Knesset at 2 p.m.

Protest leaders say that a mass demonstration will be held today at 2 p.m. outside the Knesset.

“We will not be allow any compromise that harms the independence of the Supreme Court,” they say.

The umbrella movement of a number of protest groups also calls for the immediate reinstatement of Yoav Gallant, fired yesterday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he said the judicial overhaul was harmful to national security.

Buses have been laid on to bring in protesters from around the country.

There have been weekly mass protests for nearly three months against the planned legislation, and a rising wave of objections by top public figures including the president, jurists, business leaders, and more.

Opponents of the overhaul have drawn a line in the sand on the judicial appointments bill, set to advance today, saying it will politicize the court, remove key checks on governmental power and cause grievous harm to Israel’s democratic character.