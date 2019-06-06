Public worker charged with unauthorized transfer of classified info

The cyber division in the State Prosecutor’s Office files charges against a public worker for transferring classified information without authorization.

The indictment filed at the Jerusalem District Court charges the suspect with theft by a public employee, possession of classified information and transferring classified information.

Prosecutors request the suspect remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

A statement from the Justice Ministry says the accused gave “secret” and “top secret” information to another party.

A gag order has been placed on publishing further details in the case.