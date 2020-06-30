Putin to (virtually) huddle with Erdogan, Rouhani on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the Syrian conflict on Wednesday with the leaders of Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin says.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the video conference will see Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani make “three statements” before discussing Syria in private.

The call will take place around 11:00 a.m. GMT, Peskov says.

The talks will be the first since September in the so-called Astana format, in which the three powers discuss developments in Syria, where the conflict has entered its 10th year.

Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has called for his ouster and backed opposition fighters.

