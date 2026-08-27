Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026
Qatar, Iran discuss proposed joint Iran-Oman shipping corridor through Hormuz
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Qatar and Iran discussed a proposed phased framework that includes establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor with Oman through the Strait of Hormuz, Qatar’s foreign ministry says during a visit to Tehran by Qatar’s prime minister.
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