Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

Qatar, Iran discuss proposed joint Iran-Oman shipping corridor through Hormuz

By Reuters 27 August 2026, 2:49 pm Edit

Qatar and Iran discussed a proposed phased framework that includes establishing a temporary joint shipping corridor with Oman through the Strait of Hormuz, Qatar’s foreign ministry says during a visit to Tehran by Qatar’s prime minister.

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