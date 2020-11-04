Republican Vermont governor says he voted for Biden

Join our Community
Exit polls show economy, virus top issues for US voters as election nears end

Biden says he’s ‘hopeful’ but refuses to predict victory; first polls close at 1 a.m. Israel time in Indiana and Kentucky; massive turnout numbers expected

By Joshua Davidovich 4 November 2020, 12:23 am 0 Edit
    Steph Smith drops off her ballot for the US presidential election on November 3, 2020, in Rollinsville, Colorado. ( Jason Connolly / AFP)
    Demonstrators rally at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on election day, November 3, 2020.( Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
    Trump supporter Matthew Woods, dressed as a Continental Army soldier, leads a Trump Train Rally through the parking lot of a polling precinct on Election Day in Warren, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP/David Goldman)
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters during a stop in Philadelphia, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)
    US President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, November 3, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP/Alex Brandon)
    People wait in line to vote at Adam Hall near Auburn Corners, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP/Tony Dejak)
    Children play as voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Waldens Ridge Emergency Services building on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Walden, Tenn. (AP/Ben Margot)
    Voters mark their ballots at First Presbyterian Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. (AP/Jessica Hill)
    A small caravan of trump supporters park at a polling station in Public School 160, on November 3, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP)
    Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the 2020 election on November 3, 2020, in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the results of the US election and the news from Israel as they happen.

12:48 am

Republican Vermont governor says he voted for Biden

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he voted for Joe Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.

The Republican governor tells reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.

“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said. “But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.”

He says he “put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects.”

A couple of other current Republican governors have said they aren’t voting for Trump, but they said they weren’t voting for Biden, either.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he left his ballot blank for president.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he voted for President Ronald Reagan, who died 16 years ago.

— AP

12:40 am

Israelis closely watching election results

Israelis may not be able to vote, but many are watching the US election with all the interest of a Peorian despite it being the middle of the night here.

Israel’s three main news stations are all putting on special all-night broadcasts to watch the results come in. That goes for radio stations and online news outlets as well.

The Ynet news website, among the most popular Hebrew-language news outlets, debuts a new homepage design to house all of its special election coverage.

The outlet’s Atilla Somfalvi, covering a protest outside the White House, tweets that he decided to don a second mask given the size of the crowd.

12:16 am

AP exit poll shows many unhappy with handling of virus

An AP exit poll shows voters rank the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

About 4 in 10 voters say the coronavirus pandemic is the top issue facing the nation. Roughly 3 in 10 called the economy and jobs most important. Trump, who has downplayed the virus, sought to focus his campaign on the pre-pandemic economy, while Biden has said the economy won’t improve unless the virus is controlled.

Voters are more likely to think the government should prioritize limiting the spread of the coronavirus — even if it damages the economy — than to say the economy should be the top priority.

Roughly half of voters say the coronavirus situation in the US is not at all under control. About 6 in 10 voters said the economy is in poor shape, while about 4 in 10 said economic conditions are excellent or good.

Roughly three-quarters say they’ve known all along who they were supporting in this election.

About a quarter of voters say they are very confident that the votes in the election will be counted accurately, while 4 in 10 were somewhat confident. Roughly 3 in 10 said they are not confident in an accurate vote count.

The preliminary results come from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 127,000 voters and nonvoters conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

— AP

12:09 am

CNN exit poll results show positive signs for Trump

An exit poll from CNN shows that a plurality of Americans (34 percent) surveyed are voting with the economy in mind as their main issue. The second most important issue for them is racial inequality (21%), and only 18% place the coronavirus as their main issue.

The poll also finds that 48% think the US response to the pandemic is going well.

Both numbers are positive indicators for Donald Trump, who has campaigned on placing the rehabilitation of the economy over dealing with the coronavirus.

