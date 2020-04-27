Returning to work, UK’s Johnson tells Brits to have patience

Returning to work after a serious bout with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is advising his countrymen to show patience and not rush a rollback on restrictions.

“I want to get this economy moving as fast as I can, but I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS and I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict,” he says according to a transcript of his remarks sent out by 10 Downing Street.

Johnson was briefly in intensive care with the virus and has been recovering behind the scenes, but is now retaking the helm of the British government.

The UK has been one of Europe’s hardest hit countries, with over 150,000 cases and over 20,000 deaths.