The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Palestinian-born activist in Norway details his Saudi-related work before threat
An Palestinian-born activist living in Norway says he’s been given protection by two Norwegian entities after the CIA informed officials of an unspecified threat against him.
Iyad el-Baghdadi, an outspoken commentator on Arab affairs on Twitter, tells reporters in Norway about Saudi-related projects he’d been working on that might have made him a target of Saudi Arabia.
He says he worked without pay or contract with a team of investigators hired by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos looking into a blackmail case against the US billionaire, who also owns The Washington Post.
El-Baghdadi says he’s also helming a project to document Saudi attempts to influence Arabic political commentary on Twitter. The project was originally spearheaded by Jamal Khashoggi before he was slain by Saudi agents last year.
— AP
UN envoy to Mideast warns of war between Israel, Hamas
The UN envoy to the Mideast says it’s the “last chance” to prevent an all-out conflict between Israel and Gaza terror groups.
Nikolay Mladenov says the “risk of war remains imminent,” a week after a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers ended the worst fighting since a 2014 war.
The spate of violence killed four Israeli civilians and 25 Palestinians, including at least 10 terror group members.
Mladenov, inaugurating a solar power plant for a Gaza hospital, says parties must “consolidate the understandings” of the ceasefire.
The deal, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the UN, promises to let in fuel and humanitarian aid and ease the movement of people from the blockaded territory.
A Qatari cash infusion, meant for thousands of needy families as part of the ceasefire understandings, arrived today.
— Agencies
Rivlin grants Netanyahu 14 more days to form government
As expected, President Reuven Rivlin accepts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a two-week extension in forming the next government.
“After you presented the need for additional time to complete forming a government, and according to clause 8 of Basic Law: The Government, I hereby extend the time allocated to form a government by 14 days,” Rivlin tells Netanyahu, according to a statement by his office.
Netanyahu will now have until May 29 to form the government, with no further extension permitted by law.
Opposition decries PM’s reported legal reforms as ‘undermining democracy’
Opposition politicians slam a reported plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his potential coalition partners to severely hinder the Supreme Court’s oversight of Knesset legislation and government decisions and promote a law shielding the premier from prosecution.
Benny Gantz, head of the Blue and White party likely to be the main opposition faction in the upcoming Knesset, says “such cheapening of the rule of law crosses a red line and we will not let this pass. It is unacceptable for deals to be created that aim to harm the rule of law and undermine the pillars of democracy for the benefit of a prime minister who has three pending indictments against him.”
Blue and White’s No. 2, Yair Lapid, says at a press conference that “people have to go out to the streets before our democracy is destroyed.”
He mocks Netanyahu’s Likud party, saying it has “turned into a ‘get out of jail’ party for Netanyahu.” He criticizes the latest efforts as an attempt to “turn the State of Israel into Turkey,” alluding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s law changes that have granted him the option to remain leader for decades.
Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg says the reported coalition agreement pushed by Netanyahu is a “clear violation of the law. A bribery agreement in broad daylight.” She threatens to take the matter to the High Court of Justice.
