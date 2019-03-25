Rocket sirens blare in communities near Gaza

The European Union condemns the rocket fire this morning from Gaza at central Israel, which destroyed a home and wounded seven people, and urges calm in wake of tonight’s Israeli response.

“Seven Israelis, including two children, were injured this morning when a rocket fired from Gaza hit their home in the Israeli community of Mishmeret, north east of Tel Aviv,” an EU spokesperson says in a statement. “We wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Rocket attacks from Gaza and any other violent actions or provocations by Palestinian militants in Gaza must stop immediately. The European Union reiterates its fundamental commitment to the security of Israel.

“In the wake of the Israeli reaction, the first priority for all must now be for de-escalation and maximum restraint, in order to re-establish calm and to protect the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians. The EU reiterates its full support to the efforts of Egypt and the UN to reduce tensions and to alleviate the situation for the people in Gaza.”