Rouhani says Iran will give ‘crushing response’ if the US attacks

Iran’s president says the Islamic Republic does not seek war with the US, but will give “a crushing response” if it is attacked.

Speaking alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Rouhani also says Japan wants to continue to buy Iranian oil, though Tokyo has stopped over American sanctions.

Rouhani adds: “Whenever the economic war stops, we will see a very positive development in the region and the world.”

The Japanese leader is in Tehran on a mission to calm tensions between the US and Iran.

