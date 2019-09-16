Russia offers Saudi missile defenses after attack

Channel 13 news reports further on a meeting last week during which Netanyahu urged significant military action against Gaza terror groups after a rocket attack forced him to leave the stage and take cover during a campaign stop.

The report quotes a source that was involved in the deliberations as saying that it seemed Netanyahu, who was attacked over the perceived weakness projected by his taking cover, was guided by political considerations.

“Something happened to him,” one source, who is said to have worked with Netanyahu for years, is quoted as saying. “In the past, he never played with [Israel’s] security for political ends.”

According to the report, senior figures in the defense establishment — among them the chief of staff and the head of the Shin Bet security service — objected to the prime minister’s desire to launch a major strike.

They reportedly said that such a response to the rocket attack last Tuesday on Ashdod, which was relatively limited, could draw a massive retaliation from Gaza: hundreds of rockets, including some on the Tel Aviv area.

The defense officials also reportedly said that such an operation would require reserves call-ups.

The report says it was the military advocate general who contacted Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to inform him of Netanyahu’s plan.

It was Mandelblit who then told the prime minister he would have to consult the security cabinet before launching a military operation that could start a war, Haaretz reported earlier today.

In the days since the Ashdod attack, Netanyahu has warned that war with terror groups in the Gaza Strip could break out “at any moment,” including before Tuesday’s elections.

According to Haaretz, as Netanyahu huddled with top defense officials to discuss a military response to the rocket fire, his national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, told the head of the Central Elections Committee that Israel was readying to launch a major military operation and to prepare for a possible delay of the September 17 vote.