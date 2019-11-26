Russia warns Syria’s Kurds against relying on US support

Russia’s foreign minister is warning Syria’s Kurds that relying on US support “won’t bring them any good.”

Sergey Lavrov accuses Syria’s Kurds of failing to abide by a Russia-Turkey deal that halted a Turkish offensive into Syria.

He says the Kurds are trying to stay allied with the US, and avoid engaging in dialogue with the Syrian government.

US and Kurdish-led forces fought the Islamic State group for years. Washington’s support allowed the Kurds to set up an independent government in eastern Syria.

But American troops pulled out of most of the country in October, paving the way for Turkey’s offensive against the Kurds. Russia, which backs the Syrian government, helped broker a cease-fire.

Lavrov dismisses the Kurdish claims of Turkey’s violations of the ceasefire.

— AP