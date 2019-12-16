Sa’ar urges supporters to respect Netanyahu despite his ‘slander, threats’

Gideon Sa’ar accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “slander” and “threats,” saying it will not dampen his spirits.

“It is particularly sad when those attacks come from home,” he says at his Likud primary campaign launch, urging his activists not to be dragged to the premier’s rhetoric and to be respectful of him.

He expresses hope that he will cooperate again with Netanyahu in the future.

He goes into great detail about the problems with the justice system he says were neglected over Netanyahu’s decade in power, and his plans to reform it.

He thanks his supporters — including Likud MK Haim Katz, who is at the event, after reports said he was about to announce his backing for him — saying: “I know what you have gone through after expressing your support.”

“I will make my best efforts not to disappoint all of you who have expressed your trust in me.”