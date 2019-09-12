Saudi king rejects Netanyahu annexation pledge in call with Abbas

Speaking to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Saudi King Salman says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to apply Israeli sovereignty over significant parts of the West Bank, if he is given another term in office, is “null and void,” the official PA news site Wafa reports.

Abbas and Salman held an “important and long” phone call on Thursday, the Wafa report states.

Salman told Abbas that Saudi Arabia supports the Palestinians, the report adds.

“We support you, and we, with your wise leadership, will get through this crisis together,” the Saudi monarch says, according to the report. He adds that support for the Palestinian cause is unwavering.

— Adam Rasgon