Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after gall bladder surgery

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler King Salman left the hospital today, authorities says, after a 10-day stay where he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, leaving the hospital after God blessed him with health and wellness,” state media says in a caption accompanying photos of the monarch walking out of the building.

The foreign ministry also tweets a video of the king leaving the hospital, walking with the aid of a cane and accompanied by a retinue including his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The royal court said a week ago that he underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove his gall bladder at King Faisal hospital in Riyadh.

It is rare for Saudi Arabia to report on the health of the aging monarch, who has ruled the top oil exporter and the Arab world’s biggest economy since 2015.

However, the king’s hospitalization prompted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi to postpone his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia.

A video released by state media shortly after the announcement showed the monarch chairing a virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital, in an apparent effort to dispel rumors about his health.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia dismissed reports and mounting speculation that the king was planning to abdicate in favor of Prince Mohammed, who is seen as the de facto ruler.

— AFP