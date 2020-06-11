Settlements minister says ‘gaps’ exist on annexation between Netanyahu and US, Blue and White

A crisis has emerged in the relations between Iran and Hamas after the latter discovered that Tehran operated spies to follow the movements of deputy leader Moussa Abu Marzouk, Channel 12 reports.

The network’s report by senior Arab affairs correspondent Ehud Yaari does not cite any sources.

The report says a staffer in Abu Marzouk’s office was an agent for Iranian intelligence, and reported his movements and conversations during his various trips abroad. Other agents are believed to have been involved as well.

It further said Abu Marzouk is known to be averse to the close ties between Iran and Hamas.