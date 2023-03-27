Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Sheba Medical Center preparing to join expected general strike

27 March 2023, 9:29 am Edit
Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, the Director General of the Sheba Medical Center (Courtesy)
The Sheba Medical Center announces that it is readying to join the general strike expected to be announced by the country’s largest union.

Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, director of the Ramat Gan hospital, is set to meet with the head of the Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David.

If a strike is declared, medical teams will only treat emergency cases.

The head of the Histadrut labor federation is set to give a press conference amid growing calls to strike following the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for urging a pause to the government’s judicial overhaul.

Bar-David will deliver a “special” statement alongside business and union leaders in the coming hours.

