Shin Bet virus tracing bill frozen

The government has decided to freeze parliamentary work on a law that would allow the police and Shin Bet to use phone tracking for coronavirus contact tracing, according to media reports.

The move comes after ministers failed to agree on a version of the bill to pursue, and a subcommittee gave the government an extra 48 hours to propose the legislation.

The law was needed after a court said Israel could not continue to okay surveillance on an ad hoc basis without a law in place.

According to Haaretz, the Health Ministry said it made only one request to the Shin Bet to use its tracking powers over the last two weeks.