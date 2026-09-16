Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Sources: 2 pumping stations along Saudi East-West Pipeline damaged in recent attack

By Reuters Today, 6:45 pm
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Two pumping stations serving the vital East-West Pipeline in Saudi Arabia were damaged in an attack last week, with a repair timeline unclear, according to assessments from three oil and security sources.

Saudi Aramco, which operates the 1,200 km (745-mile) pipeline running across the Arabian Peninsula, did not respond to a request for comment. Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pipeline, which has helped relieve the logjam in the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily shut down on Friday after a drone attack coming from Iraq, Saudi officials have said.

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