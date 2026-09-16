Sources: 2 pumping stations along Saudi East-West Pipeline damaged in recent attack

Two pumping stations serving the vital East-West Pipeline in Saudi Arabia were damaged in an attack last week, with a repair timeline unclear, according to assessments from three oil and security sources.

Saudi Aramco, which operates the 1,200 km (745-mile) pipeline running across the Arabian Peninsula, did not respond to a request for comment. Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pipeline, which has helped relieve the logjam in the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily shut down on Friday after a drone attack coming from Iraq, Saudi officials have said.