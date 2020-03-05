South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus

Italy places temporary restrictions on visiting relatives in nursing homes and is urging the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

The Italian government, which closed schools nationwide to try to contain the coronavirus, has opened a campaign to urge ordinary Italians to do their part to limit infections given that Italy’s elderly population risks overwhelming the public health system with virus cases.

Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, has the world’s oldest population after Japan. The elderly are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. The 107 people who have died so far in Italy are all elderly, sick with other complications or both.

In a decree Thursday, the government is limiting access to the elderly in nursing homes to prevent possible contagion.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte justifies the extraordinary measure of closing schools and universities nationwide until March 15 by warning that there might not be enough intensive care units to treat patients if the virus continues its “exponential” spread.

