State attorney censures attempts to ‘destroy’ legal system

Outgoing State Attorney Shai Nitzan says recent criticism of the justice system, namely by Netanyahu and Likud Justice Minister Amir Ohana, seeks to destroy the judiciary.

“The claims of a coup are ridiculous,” says Nitzan, referring to comments by Netanyahu. “I’ve dedicated over half my life to public service. Over the past decades, there has been no state attorney like me that represented the state’s position [so faithfully].”

Nitzan, speaking at a conference hosted by the right-wing Makor Rishon newspaper, says: “The criticism directed against us is designed to destroy the system at its foundations.”

“This isn’t constructive criticism, this is criticism that aims to destroy.”

Nitzan has come under fire by Netanyahu and his allies since criminal charges were announced against the prime minister last month in three corruption probes.