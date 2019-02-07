Swastikas sprayed inside and outside Atlanta-area high school

A yeshiva located in upstate New York is set on fire and swastikas are spray painted on the building.

The incident at the Yeshiva Deah Yoreh, located on a former farm in White Sulphur Springs occurred on January 28, but is first reported by the Rockland/Westchester Journal News on Wednesday afternoon.

Two barns on the property of the yeshiva, which combines education and farming, were damaged and numerous swastikas were painted on the walls.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime, state police spokesman Steven Nevel tells the Journal News.

