Greece reports first coronavirus case in traveler from Italy
Greece on Wednesday reports its first coronavirus case, a woman who had recently traveled to northern Italy.
A health ministry spokesman says the 38-year-old woman is in a Thessaloniki hospital and in good condition.
“She is in good health and being monitored by a team of excellent colleagues in Thessaloniki,” says the ministry’s spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras, a leading expert on infectious diseases.
“Her contacts are being tracked. Close contacts will be placed under voluntary quarantine and their health will be monitored,” he says.
Tsiodras adds that travelers from north Italy should stay at home in case of virus symptoms and inform doctors of their condition.
The announcement comes as the COVID-19 virus continues to surge in Italy, making it the hardest-hit country in Europe.
Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus victim
A 60-year-old teacher has become the first French casualty of the coronavirus, the health ministry announces on Wednesday.
The man dies overnight in a Paris hospital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to two, says the ministry’s deputy head Jerome Salomon.
The first victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who died in hospital in mid-February.
The latest victim, who worked at a junior-high school in the town of Crepy-en-Valois, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Paris, is not believed to have traveled to an area affected by the global coronavirus outbreak, the education ministry says.
Le Parisien newspaper quotes the mayor of the teacher’s hometown of Vaumoise as saying he had “begun to feel ill at the start of the (mid-term) holidays and had been quickly hospitalized.”
Netanyahu meets with new immigrants from Ethiopia
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with new immigrants from Ethiopia who moved to Israel earlier this week, his office says.
The abrupt, government-sponsored arrival of 43 immigrants less than a week before the elections had been opposed by the attorney general, who ruled it could be seen as a campaign move courting Ethiopian Israeli voters.
Netanyahu, Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant, Communications Minister David Amsalem welcome them to Israel at the prime minister’s Jerusalem office.
Netanyahu has recently been pushing to bring 400 Falash Mura to Israel, where many of their family members already live. Some community members have been waiting for years to immigrate to Israel.
Woman seriously hurt in skiing accident in Hermon
A woman in her twenties has been seriously injured while skiing at the Hermon resort in northern Israel, medics say.
She is receiving medical treatment. Details about the accident are not immediately available.
EU: No reason to panic over coronavirus
The outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe is concerning but no reason for alarm, the European Union says.
“This is a situation of concern but we must not give in to panic,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tells reporters in Rome after meeting Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.
“We must also be vigilant when it comes to misinformation and disinformation as well as xenophobic statements which are misleading citizens and putting in question the work of public authorities,” she adds.
WHO: More new daily virus cases outside China than inside
The World Health Organization says Wednesday there are now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbreak.
“Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells diplomats in Geneva.
The UN health agency puts the number of new cases in China Tuesday at 411 while those registered outside the country stands at 427.
Spain tries to stop coronovirus spread from Italy
Spain is trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from Italy after eight cases of the flu-like disease were detected within a 24-hour period all linked to the country.
Hundreds of tourists remained confined to a Tenerife hotel Wednesday for a second straight day as a precaution after an Italian man and his wife tested positive for the disease which has so far killed 11 people in Italy. The couple are in quarantine at a Tenerife hospital.
Two other Italians who were part of the same group of holidaymakers who flew to the island and were staying at the hotel have also tested positive, health authorities on the Canary Islands say.
Four other cases have been detected in mainland Spain — two in the Madrid region, one in the Valencia region and one in Barcelona, that of a 36-year-old Italian woman who lives in the city and had recently made a trip to the north of Italy, the worst affected region.
Ex-Trump Mideast envoy joins Israeli venture capital firm
An Israeli venture capital firm says it has hired the Trump administration’s former Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt as a business developer for the region.
OurCrowd says the former attorney for Donald Trump will be acting as a partner responsible for “building ties with the Middle East region.”
Greenblatt was the architect of Trump’s recently unveiled Mideast plan that largely favored Israel. He worked as the White House’s special representative for international negotiations until resigning in October 2019.
Greenblatt tells The Associated Press his focus would be on cultivating investment from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain — all countries that have developed behind-the-scenes relations with Israel in recent years, and who were to be key investors in the economic development side of the Trump administration’s Mideast plan.
“I’m hoping to be able to utilize the platform that I have and connect Israel and the Gulf in a way to continue the momentum that we’ve seen over the last three years,” Greenblatt says. “They work together on security to a degree. And, you know, there’s enough commerce going on in a small way that leads me to believe we’re going to see a bigger impact.”
PA condemns Netanyahu promise to build settlement homes in West Bank’s E1 area
Israel’s plan to build new settler homes in an area of the West Bank would destroy the prospect of a two-state solution, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said Wednesday.
The plan to build 3,500 new homes in an area known as E1 “is so dangerous, more dangerous than any other settlement plans in the West Bank,” al-Maliki tells reporters on the sidelines of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Al-Maliki says the plan “intends to destroy the two-state solution” and would “kill any possibility” for a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month.
Netanyahu made the pledge to build new settler homes on Tuesday in the latest in a string of promises to expand settlements as the right-wing premier faces both a tight general election and a corruption trial.
