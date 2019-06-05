Teen hurt in Damascus Gate stabbing released from hospital

An Israeli teenager wounded in a stabbing attack last week at the Damascus Gate Jerusalem’s Old City is released today from the hospital.

Yisrael Meir Nachumberg, 16, was moderately hurt in Friday’s stabbing and was hospitalized at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

In a statement from the hospital, Nachumberg’s father thanks the doctors and nurses at Hadassah who treated his son.

“Our great thanks to the entire nation of Israel, for the prayers… for the reinforcement we received from all over the world,” Rafael Nachumberg is quoted saying.

Another Israeli, Gabriel Lavi, was seriously wounded in the stabbing. Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center said Sunday Lavi’s condition had improved and he was now able to breathe without a respirator.

The suspected terrorist, a 19-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank, was shot dead by police officers at the scene.