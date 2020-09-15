The full schedule: Trump to greet Bahrain FM, meet with Netanyahu

Below is the full schedule for today’s historic signing of the UAE and Bahrain’s normalization deals with Israel, according to the White House.
At 10:30 a.m. (5:30 p.m. Israel time), US President Donald Trump will greet Bahrain’s foreign minister and immediately afterward hold a bilateral meeting.
At 10:55 a.m. (5:55 p.m. Israel time), Trump will greet the UAE’s foreign minister and hold a bilateral meeting.
At 11:20 a.m. (6:20 p.m. Israel time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will greet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The US president and Israeli leader will then hold a meeting.
At noon (7 p.m. Israel time), the signing of the Abraham Accords will take place on the South Lawn.
At 12:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. Israel time), Trump, Netanyahu, and the Bahraini and UAE top diplomats will hold a working lunch.
