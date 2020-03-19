Think tank blasts Knesset speaker for ‘unacceptable disregard for basic rules of democracy’

The Israel Democracy Institute has sent an urgent letter to Yuli Edelstein blasting the Knesset speaker for shuttering parliament in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak and disagreements with the Blue and White faction over the formation of parliamentary committees.

“The outcome of this decision is that at this critical period – during which Israel is in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis that has dramatically affected all areas of life including public health and safety, personal freedom and the economy – the most important democratic institution in our country, the Knesset, is effectively incapacitated.” IDI says.

The group adds that the move “blatantly exceeds the bounds of your office and the duty of trust attached to your position.”

“It constitutes an unacceptable disregard for basic rules of democracy.”