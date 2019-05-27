Toning down rhetoric, Trump says not targeting regime change in Iran

The United States does not seek “regime change” in longtime foe Iran, President Donald Trump says during a historic visit to meet Japan’s new emperor.

Iran “has a chance to be a great country, with the same leadership. We’re not looking for regime change, I want to make that clear. We’re looking for no nuclear weapons,” he says at a joint press conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal. I think that’s very smart of them and I think there’s a possibility for that to happen also,” he says.

Trump had earlier opened the door to negotiations with Tehran, saying: “If they’d like to talk, we’d like to talk also.”

The comments are in marked contrast to growing concerns in Washington about conflict after the administration dispatched an aircraft carrier, bomber planes and 1,500 extra troops to the region in response to alleged Iranian threats.

Trump has sought to dismantle an international agreement meant to reward Iran for opening its nuclear program to outside controls, instead adding crippling new US sanctions seen by many as aimed at bringing down the government.

