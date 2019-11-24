Top US general meets Israeli brass amid Iran tensions

Asked by a reporter earlier today whether he would seek to gain immunity from prosecution from the Knesset, Netanyahu demurs.

“Well, you’re asking much more complicated questions, my young friend,” he responds to the reporter.

Asked whether his legal troubles were an impediment to him managing the affairs of the country, and especially the fight against Iran, Netanyahu goes on the defensive.

“Well, as you can see, I am doing everything necessary to continue the work of the government and the Security Cabinet, from which I have just come, by all necessary means, to preserve the security of the citizens of Israel and the things that are essential for the State of Israel,” he says.

“Whoever knows me knows that I am doing this. These are not insignificant matters. I am doing this in the best way possible out of a supreme commitment to the security of Israel.”