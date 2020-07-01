Treasury looking to cut billions from civil servant salaries

The Finance Ministry is considering cutting billions of shekels from salaries and benefits in the public sector as it looks to carry out belt-tightening measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Army Radio reports.

The plan would cut NIS 45 billion from the state budget over three years, including lowering salaries for civil servants by some NIS 7 billion. Workers would no longer receive bonuses, R&R stipends, clothing allowances or some other types of per diems and state-funded benefits.

As expected the report garners a backlash from public sector earners. “We’re totally against it,” an official with a teachers’ union tells the station.