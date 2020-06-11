Trump authorizes sanctions against ICC officials who prosecute US troops

US President Donald Trump orders sanctions against any official at the International Criminal Court who prosecutes US troops as the tribunal studies alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

“The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty,” a White House statement says.

A senior administration official not authorized to publicly discuss the order says the ICC investigation violates US national sovereignty and alleges that Russia may be encouraging accusations against US personnel.

The executive order signed by the president marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies.

