Trump backtracks on scrapping of White House coronavirus task force

US President Donald Trump appears to backtrack on plans announced yesterday to shut down the task force advising him on the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House’s earlier suggestion that the high-level team could close around the start of June was Trump’s latest signal that he thinks it’s time to move on from the health crisis and reopen the economy.

But in a series of tweets today, he said the task force has been so successful that it “will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN.”

The president, however, says he could “add or subtract people” to the group, which suggests the situation remains fluid.

